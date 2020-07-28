Why the delay in paying ex gratia to martyr’s family, HC asks TS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State seeking explanation for the delay in payment of ex gratia cash award of `30 lakh to the family members of martyr Lance Naik Md Firoz Khan who was killed across the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2013. The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in a PIL taken up by advocate K Pavan highlighting the plight and apathy of Lance’s wife in raising her children.

Despite the fact that her husband was conferred with the Sena medal by the Centre, she is still awaiting financial aid from the State. Replying to a query from the bench, Special Counsel of Telangana Harinder Prasad submitted that the particular bill sanctioning the exgratia will be cleared after August 5 this year. The bench then issued notices to concerned authorities and posted the matter to August 10 for further hearing.