Agriculture varsity, ISB to promote Telangana Sona rice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Department and Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) will work with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to come up with strategies for branding and marketing of ‘Telangana Sona’ rice variety.

Telangana Sona developed by PJTSAU has the lowest glycaemic index among all known varieties of paddy in the State making it ideal for rice eating diabetic populations. Further, in comparison to other popular varieties of paddy, the composition of protein, carbohydrates, energy, niacin (vitamin B3) is also higher. This makes Telangana Sona a healthy alternative to other varieties of rice in the market.

Agriculture secretary B Janardhan Reddy said: “Telangana Sona is an improved variety developed scientifically and is known as diabetes controlling rice. It needs to be popularised.”

Marketing Professor of ISB Madhu Viswanathan said Telangana Sona was a disrupter in the rice market with the potential to make every consumer’s diet healthier and more nutritious.

PJTSA Vice-Chancellor V Praveen Rao said that Telangana Sona was a Varadayani for producers, millers, traders and consumers, particularly for the health-conscious rice lovers.