AIMPLB warns Telangana on Sectt mosques

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao construct mosques in the Secretariat at the same spot where they stood earlier before being demolished. It warned of public protests if the demands are not met.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahman, secretary and spokesperson of AIMPLB said, “The demolition of Masjid-e-Hashmi and Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamadi is unacceptable. According to Islam, the mosque land is not the property of any individual or government, but of Allah. The government must fix its errors”.