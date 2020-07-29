STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ample opportunities for pharma, life sciences sectors in Telangana: KTR

Minister says govt will explore opportunities in new areas such as digital drug discovery

Published: 29th July 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao participates in a webinar hosted by World Economic Forum in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stated that there were many opportunities for pharma and life sciences sector in the state, and that the State government would prepare necessary plans to attract investments in these particular sectors.

Rama Rao, who was participating in a webinar hosted by the World Economic Forum on ‘Harnessing the potential of Telangana’s Pharmaceutical Sector in the Global Health Ecosystem’, said that Genome Valley, Medical Devices Park, and Hyderabad Pharma City, “have transformed the city into a global pharma destination for investors.” He said that the government planned to attract more investments in the pharma and life sciences sector in Telangana.  

The Minister said that the Hyderabad pharma industry contributes up to 30 - 40 per cent of the domestic pharma production. He mentioned that the Hyderabad-based company, Bharat Biotech, had developed the first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19 which is currently undergoing clinical trials.

Rama Rao stated that major pharma companies like Novartis have also made Hyderabad one of their bases. He stated that the government would work with the industry towards utilising every opportunity to not only produce vaccines, but also to explore opportunities in digital drug discovery.

He also made a mention of programmes taken up by the State government along with the World Economic Forum. He highlighted that blood and vital medicals were being supplied via drones under
‘Medicine from the Sky’ programme.

In his closing remarks, the Minister stated that the industry was beaming with new opportunities that have to be utilised. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Director (Life Sciences and Pharma) Shakthi Nagappan were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp