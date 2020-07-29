Ample opportunities for pharma, life sciences sectors in Telangana: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stated that there were many opportunities for pharma and life sciences sector in the state, and that the State government would prepare necessary plans to attract investments in these particular sectors.

Rama Rao, who was participating in a webinar hosted by the World Economic Forum on ‘Harnessing the potential of Telangana’s Pharmaceutical Sector in the Global Health Ecosystem’, said that Genome Valley, Medical Devices Park, and Hyderabad Pharma City, “have transformed the city into a global pharma destination for investors.” He said that the government planned to attract more investments in the pharma and life sciences sector in Telangana.

The Minister said that the Hyderabad pharma industry contributes up to 30 - 40 per cent of the domestic pharma production. He mentioned that the Hyderabad-based company, Bharat Biotech, had developed the first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19 which is currently undergoing clinical trials.

Rama Rao stated that major pharma companies like Novartis have also made Hyderabad one of their bases. He stated that the government would work with the industry towards utilising every opportunity to not only produce vaccines, but also to explore opportunities in digital drug discovery.

He also made a mention of programmes taken up by the State government along with the World Economic Forum. He highlighted that blood and vital medicals were being supplied via drones under

‘Medicine from the Sky’ programme.

In his closing remarks, the Minister stated that the industry was beaming with new opportunities that have to be utilised. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Director (Life Sciences and Pharma) Shakthi Nagappan were also present on the occasion.