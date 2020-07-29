STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 57,000-mark

State records 1,610 new cases and nine deaths; hospitals in districts fill up fast

Published: 29th July 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19 ,

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,610 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths in the 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on Monday, according to the State government’s medical bulletin released on Tuesday. The statewide tally now stands at 57,142 cases.

With Telangana 149 days into the pandemic, its districts have become a cause of concern as they record a steep rise in Covid-19 cases. Warangal Urban district reported 152 cases, its highest single-day spike, and a caseload of 577 in the last seven days (July 21 to 27).  The district beat Medchal-Malkajgiri which has a caseload of 554, according to the bulletin.

Sangareddy follows with 441 cases, while Karimnagar reported 428 cases in the last seven days. These districts are fast becoming the COVID hotspots, in addition to the existing Rangareddy and the GHMC limits and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Furthermore, the status of bed availability in the districts is worrisome. In Warangal Urban, where there is only one hospital — MGM Hospital, there are only 255 beds, of which 200 are occupied. In other badly affected districts such as Nagarkurnool, there are 209 Covid-19 cases but only 21 hospital beds. Of these, only one is vacant.

The manner in which the Covid-19 cases are spiralling, it is likely that critical patients would have to be sent to Hyderabad for treatment. Patients also seem to be opting for a private hospital instead of government facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp