COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 57,000-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,610 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths in the 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on Monday, according to the State government’s medical bulletin released on Tuesday. The statewide tally now stands at 57,142 cases.

With Telangana 149 days into the pandemic, its districts have become a cause of concern as they record a steep rise in Covid-19 cases. Warangal Urban district reported 152 cases, its highest single-day spike, and a caseload of 577 in the last seven days (July 21 to 27). The district beat Medchal-Malkajgiri which has a caseload of 554, according to the bulletin.

Sangareddy follows with 441 cases, while Karimnagar reported 428 cases in the last seven days. These districts are fast becoming the COVID hotspots, in addition to the existing Rangareddy and the GHMC limits and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Furthermore, the status of bed availability in the districts is worrisome. In Warangal Urban, where there is only one hospital — MGM Hospital, there are only 255 beds, of which 200 are occupied. In other badly affected districts such as Nagarkurnool, there are 209 Covid-19 cases but only 21 hospital beds. Of these, only one is vacant.

The manner in which the Covid-19 cases are spiralling, it is likely that critical patients would have to be sent to Hyderabad for treatment. Patients also seem to be opting for a private hospital instead of government facilities.