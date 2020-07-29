Ensure implementation of ICMR guidelines: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the State has to provide critical data through print and electronic media on Covid-19 issue, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure implementation of guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in tackling the menace effectively.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, also directed the government to issue media bulletins with complete and factual information. Referring to the State’s pilot project on developing a new app called “Home isolation telemedicine and monitoring”, the bench suggested to the government to give wide publicity to such an app, which prescribes medicines and advice to Coronavirus patients. While passing a series of directions, the bench hoped that its orders will be complied with by the State government in the next two weeks.

Pursuant to the earlier direction of the court, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officers concerned appeared through video conference before the bench that was dealing with as many as 15 PILs, seeking directions to the State government to provide required medical equipment and trained staff to the designated Covid-19 hospitals and against exorbitant charges being collected by private hospitals while providing Covid-19 treatment.

The Chief Secretary gave an undertaking about implementation of the court directions with regard to adherence to ICMR guidelines, tests on secondary contacts, increase in number of tests and installation of display boards at all designated Covid hospitals in the next two weeks. As for the media bulletins, he said of taking steps for the publication of critical data on a daily basis in both English and regional language newspapers.

After perusing the contents of the report filed by the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, the bench said there are still certain directions passed earlier have to be complied with by the State government. Directions with regard to testing of secondary contacts as per ICMR guidelines and publication of critical data through print and electronic media were yet to be implemented, the bench noted.

Replying to various queries from the bench, the Chief Secretary told the court that the government is giving top priority for implementing the court orders. Number of Covid-19 tests are being increased periodically, he said. Somesh Kumar also said the government is in consultation with private hospitals regarding prescribing chargeable rates for various tests and treatment. A dedicated phone number was provided for people to make complaints with regard to overcharging. In all, 726 complaints have been received against the functioning of private hospitals and action would be taken after examining the complaints. A report would be submitted in court at the next hearing, he added.

The bench also directed the Chief Secretary to discuss about using of rapid antigen tests with the high power committed already constituted by the government and to decide about continuing the rapid antigen tests or should continue with RT-PCR tests.

The bench suggested the Chief Secretary to consider the viability of converting community halls, function halls and welfare association halls into isolation centres for the benefit of public at large. When the Chief Secretary sought two weeks time to submit detailed report on the issue, the bench posted the matter to August 13 for further hearing and directed the Chief Secretary and other senior officials concerned to appear before it on the day.