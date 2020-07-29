STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Fight against COVID-19 in Telangana gets a boost as 20 mobile testing buses launched

These buses will have ambulances attached to them so that any patient who is seriously ill can be administered oxygen or be shifted to a hospital immediately

Published: 29th July 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

A mobile testing unit deployed in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major fillip to COVID-19 testing in Telangana, Health Minister Eatala Rajender launched 20 mobile testing buses in Hyderabad. Each Volvo bus has 10 counters for RTPCR tests and will visit COVID-19 affected areas. These buses will have ambulances attached to them so that any patient who is seriously ill can be administered oxygen or be shifted to a hospital immediately.

The ambulances have i-MASQ (Intelligence Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine) technology and also a small ICU with ventilator. Four beds with oxygen supply will also be available and if need be, the patient can be shifted in the Volvo bus itself.

The tests to be conducted in these are RTPCR, by 10 technicians. The buses will go to areas where COVID-19 cases are high like containment zones to avoid movement of people and test them where they are.

“These buses will be attached with an ambulance which will have real-time data on the bed availability in hospitals so that patients can be taken in the golden hour of saving lives,” explained the Minister, adding that the tests conducted by these buses will further the 15k capacity of tests. Presently most of the UPHCs in rural and urban areas are using RAT kits for testing COVID-19 suspects.

“These interventions will help us reduce mortality further as we can take patients in time. All government hospitals are also making use of Remdesivir injections to save lives,” added the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eatala Rajender COVID-19 Coronavirus Telangana
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp