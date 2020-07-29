Last surviving daughter of Nizam VII dies at 93

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sahebzade Basheer Unnisa Begum, the last surviving daughter of Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur — the last Nizam of Hyderabad — passed away early on Tuesday due to age-related issues.

The 93-year-old lived along with her daughter Rasheedunissa Begum at Purani Haveli in the Old City. She was married to Nawab Kazim Yar Jung, who passed away in 1998. She was buried at the Dargah Hazrat Yahiya Pasha in the city. Many of the Nizam’s family members participated in the funeral. In 2018, the Nizam’s last son, Fazaj Jah, had passed away.