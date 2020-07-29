MGM Superintendent steps down, cites health

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) Dr Bathula Srinivas Rao resigned from his post citing health reasons on Tuesday. He submitted his resignation to the Director of Medical Education (DME) late on Monday night, stating he was not in a position to continue in his post.

Earlier, Nizamabad’s GGH Superintendent Nageswara Rao had resigned after the hospital made headlines for its poor facilities and negligence. Sources, however, said Srinivas Rao called it quits owing to political and other pressures, in the wake of a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the State.

Srinivas Rao had faced severe criticism for failing to manage Covid wards. Further, 19 PG doctors and 41 lab technicians in the hospital tested positive for Covid. This too may have contributed to his resignation. The DME has now appointed Dr T Venkateswara Rao as the Superintendent in-charge.

65-year-old man dies in MGM, kin attack doctors

Dr Bathula Srinivas Rao who resigned as

MGM Hospital Superintendent

A 65-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at MGM on Tuesday. His family alleged negligence and destroyed fur niture, they also tried to attack the duty doctors.A duty doctor in the Covid ward said the patient was brought with respiratory problem and he had symptoms of Covid-19.

“We had sent his samples for testing. But within one hour his condition deteriorated. We informed the relatives that the patient needs oxygen and we don’t have oxygen cylinder in the Covid-19 ward, so we suggested that they take him to a private hospital or Gandhi Hospital.” The doctor further said, “Before the patient could be shifted, he died. When we informed the relatives, they threw chairs at us. They also broke window panes”.Matewada Inspector T Ganesh said the relatives were frustrated and vented their ire by damaging the furniture.