Slaughter of bovines: HC directs Telangana, Centre to respond

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Tuesday issued notices to the State and Central governments for filing their counter-affidavits in a plea to ensure that no bovine animal such as cows, buffaloe and, camels are slaughtered until they become uneconomical for breeding or not useful for agricultural operations and are over the age of 14 years, as stipulated under Animal Preservation Act, 1977.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing the PIL filed by TTD Board member K Shiva Kumar.