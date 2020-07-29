STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srinivasa Rao moved to Hyderabad hospital

Srinivasa Rao, founder of Annem Seva Samithi, contracted the virus, while helping the kin of those who died of Covid-19 perform the last rites of their loved ones.

Medical staff wearing PPE rest at a testing centre which provides rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Anne Srinivasa Rao, a social worker who contracted Covid-19 recently, was moved to Mamatha Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, after he cried foul over the poor facilities at the quarantine centre he was housed in. His wife is also admitted to the hospital.

Srinivasa Rao, the founder of Annem Seva Samithi, contracted the virus, while helping the kin of those who died of Covid-19 perform the last rites of their loved ones.

He had taken the initiative to ensure the burial or cremation of 30 bodies. But when he himself became a victim, there was no one at the quarantine centre to take care of his needs. On learning about the incident, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar called up Srinivasa Rao and enquired about his health. He directed officials to arrange for a special ambulance to shift him and his family to Hyderabad. He was admitted to Mamatha Hospital, along with his wife.

