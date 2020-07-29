Tension in Telangana's Utnoor after two rival groups clash

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Jaithuram thanda in Utnoor mandal has been in the grip of tension since Monday night, after two groups following the former and incumbent local sarpanches clashed over the death of the former sarpanch’s husband.

According to sources, former sarpanch Anushuya and her husband Rathod Gajanan, and incumbent sarpanch Rathod Renuka and husband Rathod Parusharam, have been up in arms against each other ever since the last local body elections.

Though Anushuya won as the local sarpanch defeating Renuka during the polls, the latter soon filed a plaint in the RDO Court stating that the former lied in her election affidavit, regarding the number of children she has. After hearing the case, the RDO Court disqualified Anushuya and nominated Renuka as the new local sarpanch.

How it started

Recently, the incumbent sarpanch and her husband had identified a piece of land in their locality for constructing a graveyard. However, according to Parusharam’s followers, former sarpanch’s husband Rathod Gajanan had been trying to obstruct the works on the graveyard since then. Fed up with this, Parushuram lodged a complaint in the Utnoor police station against Gajanan, stating that the latter was trying to delay development works.

Based on the complaint, the local police visited Gajanan’s house on Monday morning for inquiry. However, as he was a heart patient, Gajanan’s blood pressure shot up seeing the cops and he fell unconscious in front of them. Though he was taken to the Indervelli PHC, Gajanan died en route.

Soon after learning about Gajnan’s death, a group of his followers went around the village and set ablaze four houses, including the residence of Parusharam. They also torched a car and three two-wheelers.

With this, the followers of Parusharam also entered the scene and clashes with the first group, spreading fear across the village.

Soon afterwards, a team of cops, led by the DSPs of Adilabad and Utnoor, rushed to the spot and dispersed the two groups. The situation was brought under control by deploying additional forces.Speaking to Express in-charge SP Vishnu S Warrier said, two police constables who were allegedly involved in the incident have been suspended and taken into custody.Apart from them, seven others have also been taken into custody, he added.