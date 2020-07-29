STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tension in Telangana's Utnoor after two rival groups clash

Death of former sarpanch’s husband triggers violence, followers set fire to 4 houses, a car and 3 bikes; cops take 7 persons into custody

Published: 29th July 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Clashes between the followers of former and incumbent sarpanches at Jaithuram thanda, following the death of the former sarpanch’s husband, ended in a ruckus with four houses, a car and three bikes be

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Jaithuram thanda in Utnoor mandal has been in the grip of tension since Monday night, after two groups following the former and incumbent local sarpanches clashed over the death of the former sarpanch’s husband.

According to sources, former sarpanch Anushuya and her husband Rathod Gajanan, and incumbent sarpanch Rathod Renuka and husband Rathod Parusharam, have been up in arms against each other ever since the last local body elections.

Though Anushuya won as the local sarpanch defeating Renuka during the polls, the latter soon filed a plaint in the RDO Court stating that the former lied in her election affidavit, regarding the number of children she has. After hearing the case, the RDO Court disqualified Anushuya and nominated Renuka as the new local sarpanch.

How it started

Recently, the incumbent sarpanch and her husband had identified a piece of land in their locality for constructing a graveyard. However, according to Parusharam’s followers, former sarpanch’s husband Rathod Gajanan had been trying to obstruct the works on the graveyard since then. Fed up with this, Parushuram lodged a complaint in the Utnoor police station against Gajanan, stating that the latter was trying to delay development works.

Based on the complaint, the local police visited Gajanan’s house on Monday morning for inquiry. However, as he was a heart patient, Gajanan’s blood pressure shot up seeing the cops and he fell unconscious in front of them. Though he was taken to the Indervelli PHC, Gajanan died en route.
Soon after learning about Gajnan’s death, a group of his followers went around the village and set ablaze four houses, including the residence of Parusharam. They also torched a car and three two-wheelers.
With this, the followers of Parusharam also entered the scene and clashes with the first group, spreading fear across the village.

Soon afterwards, a team of cops, led by the DSPs of Adilabad and Utnoor, rushed to the spot and dispersed the two groups. The situation was brought under control by deploying additional forces.Speaking to Express in-charge SP Vishnu S Warrier said, two police constables who were allegedly involved in the incident have been suspended and taken into custody.Apart from them, seven others have also been taken into custody, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gang wars Sarpanch
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp