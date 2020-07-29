To curb spread of COVID, Telangana govt hospitals halt family planning services

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to reduce the possibility of Coronavirus infection spreading to both the doctors and the patients, the State Health Department has decided to stop all elective family planning services, including tubectomy, vasectomy and IUD insertions.

However, emergency services like surgical abortions or medical termination of pregnancies (MTPs) are still being provided. Women can also opt for non-invasive procedures for birth control like Antara injection, which provides contraception for three months, and is available 365 days at all government maternity hospitals. Gynaecologists also advise women to opt for other non-invasive techniques of birth control during Covid-19 pandemic, including birth control hormone pills and patches.

Speaking to Express, Petlaburj Maternity Hospital Superintendent Dr S Nagamani, said: “All the elective invasive procedures for family planning such as tubectomy or IUD insertion have been stopped as this increases the chances of the patient and the doctor operating on her contracting Covid-19. However, this measure will be in place only for a few months.”

Dr K Shravya, a gynaecologist at a corporate hospital, said: “In situations where a woman wants to opt for terminating an unwanted pregnancy, we usually always advise her to go in for medical termination. Surgical termination is done only when the woman’s life is at risk due to heavy bleeding or some other complication. But in government hospitals, women are more often than not counselled and advised to follow up with a tubectomy after an MTP, as MTP becomes a habit and excuse for unprotected sex.”