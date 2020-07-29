Telangana to construct new building for HoDs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is likely to construct a new building for the offices of Heads of Departments (HoDs).

Sources say the land in the present MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar would be used for the construction of the new building.

The government’s plan is that the HoDs should function in close proximity to the Secretariat.

Earlier, the Telangana government had planned to construct the Constitution Club at the Adarshnagar MLA Quarters.

However, now the Constitution Club for people’s representatives like MPs, MLAs and MLCs is likely to be constructed in the Ritz Hotel area, according to sources.