STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

US Consul General Joel Reifman bats for securing digital systems

Our governments are also convening a bilateral cyber dialogue in September to discuss shared challenges in identifying new ways to secure our digital infrastructure.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Joel Reifman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lauding the UK’s decision to ban China-based Huwaei from 5G networks, US Consul General Joel Reifman said India should take similar measures to safeguard the country’s critical digital systems from ‘untrusted vendors’.

Reifman, who was speaking at a webinar held on the launch of Verizon’s Cyber Threat Readiness Analysis Report on Tuesday, said, “We commend the proactive measures that India and private telecommunications are taking to secure critical telecommunication infrastructure from untrusted vendors such as China’s Huwaei. Last week, the UK reversed its policy and banned Huwaei from all its equipment. We applaud this decision and recommend that India takes a similar decision. The US will support your government in alleviating the national security risk of untrusted vendors in your critical security system”.He said the collaboration between US’ Homeland Security department and India’s Ministry of Electronics, Information Technology (MEITY) would prove critical in defending against foreign cyberattacks.

“In 2011, Homeland Security and MEITY signed an Mou that allowed for our CERT to interact regularly. Our governments are also convening a bilateral cyber dialogue in September to discuss shared challenges in identifying new ways to secure our digital infrastructure. This collaboration will also prove critical in defending against critical actors such as those in Russia, who hack companies and work on vaccine research,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joel Reifman
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp