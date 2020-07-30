Auditorium soon in memory of legendary poet Cinare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE foundation stone for an auditorium in memory of Jnanpith Awardee late Dr C Narayana Reddy, on his 89th birth anniversary, was laid by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at Banjara Hills on Wednesday. Ever since the formation of the separate State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been honouring renowned poets and writers, the Minister said. Rama Rao recounted the achievements of the legendary poet, who is fondly known as Cinare. He said Cinare was the person who introduced gazhals, which used to be in Urdu, to Telugu speakers.

Despite pursuing his education in Urdu medium till Class XII, Cinare was eloquent in Telugu and contributed literature to Telugu cinema, Rama Rao added. “Dr Reddy was the first writer and poet from South India to be become a Rajya Sabha member. I feel proud and honoured that he hailed from the district which I am representing now,” the MAUD Minister said. Stating that the government was determined to complete the works at the earliest, Rama Rao said that it would serve as a cultural space for promising artistes.