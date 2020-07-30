STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid claims three of a family, son struggles to get bodies released

Even while grappling with the shock of losing his entire family, Radhesh Reddy, himself a Covid patient, had to clear Rs  17 lakh dues for Covid treatment at Deccan Hospital in Somajiguda.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19 ,

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching case of a family contracting Covid-19, a 20-year old B Tech student — the youngest member of the family — lost his father and mother as well as a cousin to the deadly virus in a span of one week.

Even while grappling with the shock of losing his entire family, Radhesh Reddy, himself a Covid patient, had to clear Rs  17 lakh dues for Covid treatment at Deccan Hospital in Somajiguda.

Breaking down while speaking to Express, Radhesh Reddy narrated his traumatic experience of having to beg and borrow Rs  2 lakh to have his father’s body released by the private hospital for performing the last rites. He has also alleged that negligence on the part of the hospital led to his father’s death. The administration of Deccan Hospital was unavailable for a comment.

“I am the only child. My entire family was affected by Covid-19, including my mother, father, myself, and my cousin. My mother passed away earlier this week and we paid Rs  8 lakh to get my mother’s body released,” Radhesh said.

“While I was completing the final rites of my mother on Monday, I got a call from my father who was in the ICU. He told me that he couldn’t make it to the washroom and had relieved himself in his diapers. He asked me to get someone in the hospital to help him clean up. Four hours and multiple calls later, no one in the hospital helped him to clean up,” he said.

“It was only when I offered to come to the ICU to clean him up did the management send someone. After that, my father started complaining of breathing problem,” he said.

“During this period too, the doctor wasn’t available. An hour later, when the doctor checked on him, my father’s oxygen saturation was as low as 89. The doctors said he would have to put him on a ventilator. Half an hour later I got a call, saying my father has been put on a ventilator, but is not responding. They said they tried everything but couldn’t save him. They refused to release the body until I paid Rs  2 lakh. I arrange the money somehow,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Deccan Hospital
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp