Government focused on protecting temple lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Endowments Department is focused on its earnings and protecting its valuable lands. It has started constructing commercial complexes at an estimated Rs 55 crore in the department’s 13 unused lands in Hyderabad.

At a meeting here on Wednesday, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy directed the officials to review the lease agreements of the lands and complexes, and increase the lease value as per the market rates. He said they resumed a survey of 1,300 acres of temple lands. The Minister also said the department has fenced 21,000 acres of temple land and put up signboards.