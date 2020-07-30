Heavy rains lash Gadwal

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Jogulamba Gadwal has been witnessing rains from the last couple of days which has lead to the flooding of tanks, tributaries and ponds. Roads have been either damaged or submerged at various places, cutting off the transportation services. Standing crops have also been affected and farmers at Dharoor and Maldakal mandals are staring at huge losses which could run into lakhs of rupees.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pregnant woman in Pune strangulates 4-year-old daughter with phone charger for being mischievous
NEP recommends highly-regulated, poorly-funded education model: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia
Focus on hourly sanitisation, distancing, members' medical history as Delhi gyms prepare to reopen
Chhattisgarh: NIA arrests 3 from Dantewada in BJP MLA murder case
Chennai's Teynampet a high-risk zone as 21% of residents 'vulnerable' to COVID-19: Survey
Bengal BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Kachuri village, kin blames TMC