Heavy rains lash Gadwal

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Jogulamba Gadwal has been witnessing rains from the last couple of days which has lead to the flooding of tanks, tributaries and ponds. Roads have been either damaged or submerged at various places, cutting off the transportation services. Standing crops have also been affected and farmers at Dharoor and Maldakal mandals are staring at huge losses which could run into lakhs of rupees.