Justice league

By Express News Service

Pvt hosps fees: HC asks State, Centre to respond

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the State and Central governments for filing counter affidavit in a plea to fix a cap on treatment cost of Covid patients in private corporate hospitals. During the hearing of a batch PILs filed on Covid issue, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar promised the court on Tuesday that he would set things right within a week and rein in private hospitals. A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by city resident J Venudhar Reddy complaining about overcharging the Covid patients by private corporate hospitals despite issuance of GO 248 by the State government.

The petitioner sought court directions to the government to include frontline workers such as police personnel and journalists under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package. Petitioner’s counsel M Srinivas Reddy urged the court to issue directions to the authorities concerned to fix a maximum rate chargeable by the private corporate hospitals for various services provided by them, including personnel protection equipment (PPE) kits, administration of medicine and tests for Covid patients. He also sought directions to private hospitals to allot 30 per cent of their beds for Covid patients belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS). After hearing the case, the bench posted the matter to August 13.

Need report on welfare of disabled persons: HC

Not satisfied with the meagre budget allocation of Rs 3.5 crore for the welfare of disabled persons in the State, the Telangana HC has directed the Special Secretary to Women and Child Development, D Divya, to inform about the quantum of separate fund earmarked for the disabled welfare during the lockdown period. The HC said that a meagre allocation of Rs 5 lakh to each district for the welfare for disapled persons is insufficient. D Divya, told the court, via video conferencing, that she is closely monitoring this issue by holding State-level meetings and interacting with the district welfare officers and NGOs. The money has been distributed to different districts depending upon the number of persons with disability residing in the respective district, she added and sought some time for filing a supplementary report with requisite data on the issue. The HC posted the matter on August 6 for further hearing.

PIL seeking financial aid for cabbies dismissed

The Telangana HC on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed that sought the direction to the State and Central governments for providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to about four lakh private drivers in the State, as they are unable to meet their expenses because of the current crisis. Extending financial assistance is the policy decision of the government and the court will not intervene in it, the bench said and dismissed the PIL saying that there is no merit in the case. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy suggested that the private drivers could have formed an association and made a representation to the government for redressal of their grievance. Since the governments have already provided financial assistance of Rs 1,500 each and 12 kg free rice to the poor, the private drivers could have also availed the benefit, the bench said.