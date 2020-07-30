STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone for 2 RuBs to ease traffic

One RuB will connect Sanathnagar and Balanagar industrial areas.

Ministers KT Rama Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav lay the foundation stone for construction of a two-lane RuB at Fathenagar flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for a four-lane railway under bridge (RuB) connecting Sanathnagar industrial area with the Balanagar industrial region on Wednesday.The RuB, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of `68.30 crore, will reduce the distance between the two industrial areas by 6.5 km.

The Minister, accompanied by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, also laid the foundation for a two-lane parallel flyover to Fatehnagar bridge. The Fatehnagar project is estimated to be constructed at a cost of `45 crore. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) has taken up the works to reduce traffic congestion on Fatehnagar bridge.

“Once the construction of the bridge is done, it will come as relief for motorists plying between Sanathnagar, Narsapur X-roads and Jeedimetla,” Rao said while speaking to the media.
He added, “To reduce the intensity of traffic on main roads, around 137 missing link roads are being developed throughout the city. They will reduce travel time as well as pollution levels.”

