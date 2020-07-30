Protect, promote Indian languages: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for protecting Indian languages and promoting the use of mother tongue in fields ranging f r o m e d u c a t i o n t o administration. He was speaking after inaugurating an online webinar on ‘Knowledge Creation: Mother Tongue’ organised by the Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad and the Telugu Academy.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaks

at a webinar on ‘Knowledge Creation:

Mother Tongue’, organised by University

of Hyderabad on Wednesday

Reciting popular Telugu poems, Naidu advised learners to read the Pedda Balashiksha and poetry by Vemana, Sumathi, Narla Vari and Kaloji. Stating that the sky is the limit to learn new languages, he said, “We can learn any language, but we should not forget our own language. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Hindi even on global platforms, and he is one of the few renowned world leaders. Even when foreign delegates such as Presidents/Prime Ministers visit India, they prefer to speak in their native language though they are fluent in English.”

It is a fallacy to assume that progress can be achieved only if education is pursued in English, he said. The Vice President said that heritage, dance, music and literature could be preserved only through the mother tongue. Asserting that most developing countries were rejecting colonial languages, he said, “Ninety per cent of top 50 counties in the Global Innovation Index are those in which education was imparted in their respective mother tongues.” UoH Vice-Chancellor P Appa Rao, DRDO Chairman Dr Satish Reddy, Telugu Academy Director A Satyanarayana Reddy and Chairman of Telangana State Official Language Commission Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao attended the webinar.