Teacher tours Telangana to boost people’s morale amid pandemic

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when people, especially those above the age of 50, are cooped up in their homes to keep Covid-19 at bay, a 54-year-old Physical Education teacher (PET) from Hyderabad has dared to put his health on the line to raise awareness about the highly contagious disease.

Matam Mallikarjun has been touring Telangana to boost people’s morale as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on in the State, despite doctors advising him against making long trips.

Seeing his commitment to the cause, several prominent persons and government officials have encouraged Mallikarjun and warmly welcomed him to their towns and villages. “All sections of people have blessed me and their blessings are enough for me to travel across the State,” he said.

So far, Mallikarjun has toured 11 districts on his motor bike, covering at least 100 km a day. He reached Khammam on Wednesday. Apart from speaking on Covid-19, he is also campaigning about the Haritha Haram initiative.

Coming from a family of teachers, Mallikarjun always wanted to make a difference in the society in a new way since childhood. He began his journey in 2012 and since then is educating the people about the importance of yoga and physical exercises. He sets out on his motor bike whenever he finds the free time. He started touring the districts on July 1.