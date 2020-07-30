STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Farmer tries to stop truck carrying sand illegaly from his land, gets mowed to death

According to sources, the victim Kadi Narasimhlu had been resisting the sand smugglers' attempts to move sand from his field for quite some time now but of no avail.

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: A 35-year-old farmer was mowed down by a truck when he tried stop it from transporting sand illegally from his farm land in Thirumalapur in Rajpur mandal in the district on late Wednesday night. 

According to sources, the victim Kadi Narasimhlu had been resisting the sand smugglers' attempts to move sand from his field for quite some time now but of no avail. Last night, too when the smugglers tried take sand in their truck, he tried stop them but they drove the truck over him, killing him on the spot. The tyres of the truck crushed his head, making identification of the body difficult, for a while. 

Sources said that the farmer had brought to the notice of the police and revenue officials in the past the pressure brought on him to allow smuggling of sand but no action followed. 

