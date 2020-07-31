Covid care centre to come up at AIIMS Bibinagar

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has taken over a portion of AIIMS Bibinagar campus to turn it into a Covid-19 care centre. A 50-bed hospital will come up at the centre where patients with mild symptoms will be isolated. The AIIMS’ OPD, which started on June 2, will continue to function simultaneously.

Speaking to Express, Yadadri-Bhongir Collector Anitha Ramachandran, said: “The Health Department has taken up a part of the AIIMS Bibinagar campus which was previously under the NIMS administration. We are at preset using it as a quarantine facility. However, we are hoping to soon start a Covid-19 care centre. The centre will cater to mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.”

“We are hoping to start off by the end of next week. This will be a 50-bed centre, which will have 10 doctors and 15 staff nurses to serve the patients. We have sent out notifications for walk-in interviews and they are being conducted currently,” she added.

The first batch of MBBS students were admitted in the last academic year and classes are being held by the AIMS staff.