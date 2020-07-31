STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid care centre to come up at AIIMS Bibinagar

The first batch of MBBS students were admitted in the last academic year and classes are being held by the AIMS staff.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bibinagar

AIIMS Bibinagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has taken over a portion of AIIMS Bibinagar campus to turn it into a Covid-19 care centre. A 50-bed hospital will come up at the centre where patients with mild symptoms will be isolated. The AIIMS’ OPD, which started on June 2, will continue to function simultaneously.

Speaking to Express, Yadadri-Bhongir Collector Anitha Ramachandran, said: “The Health Department has taken up a part of the AIIMS Bibinagar campus which was previously under the NIMS administration. We are at preset using it as a quarantine facility. However, we are hoping to soon start a Covid-19 care centre. The centre will cater to mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.”

“We are hoping to start off by the end of next week. This will be a 50-bed centre, which will have 10 doctors and 15 staff nurses to serve the patients. We have sent out notifications for walk-in interviews and they are being conducted currently,” she added.

The first batch of MBBS students were admitted in the last academic year and classes are being held by the AIMS staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid AIIMS Bibinagar Covid-19 care centre
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp