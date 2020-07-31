Eatala Rajender all for promoting Ayurveda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday assured Shripad Naik, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayush, of promoting natural forms of medical practices for the prevention and mitigation of Covid-19.In a video-conference with Naik, Eatala urged the Centre to support the ancient form of medical practice by allotting more funds for research.

Acknowledging that homoeopathic and Ayurvedic medicines are in demand for their immunity-boosting properties amid the pandemic, the Minister appealed to the Centre to allot a higher budget for research in this regard. “Pharmacies must be strengthened to ensure last-mile delivery along with manufacturing of these medicines,” Eatala said.

Telangana has four hospitals for Ayurveda, three each for Unani and homeopathy and one college for naturopathy. There are also 343 dispensaries for Ayurveda, 184 for Unani, 199 for homeopathy and 28 for naturopathy.