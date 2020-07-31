Government denies encroachment in lake area

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday cautioned the State government that future generations would face severe problems if water resources are not protected.

At a meeting held earlier to discuss protection of water bodies, which was attended by officials of various departments, the court had suggested the government to include the police, along with other department officials, in the proposed committee to prevent encroachment of lakes and water bodies. The bench asked the government to reveal whether it has constituted the committee or not, and if constituted, how many encroachments have been identified and steps taken by it to prevent encroachments.

The bench found fault with the government for lack of coordination between departments such as revenue, HMDA and GHMC for taking steps to protection of lakes and water bodies. If the court orders passed against the illegal encroachments are brought to the notice of registration department, such lands could be prevented from having registration, the bench opined.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order through video conferencing in a PIL which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Lubna Sarwath, state general secretary to Socialist Party of India, alleging encroachment of various lakes in GHMC area, particularly of Khajaguda talab (Pedda Cheruvu).

In the letter, she stated that a concrete road was being laid in the Full Tank level (FTL) of Khajaguda lake, tinkering with the lake and its heritage identity. When the matter came up for hearing, the government counsel told the court that no constructions are taking place in Khajaguda lake. Steps have been taken to prevent any encroachment of the lake, the counsel added, and sought two weeks’ time to submit two maps of the years 2014 and 2019, showing details of Khajaguda talab.

After hearing the submissions of the government counsel, the bench directed the State to submit a report regarding steps taken for prevention of encroachments of lakes and posted the matter to August 17.

PIL alleges concrete road laid in Khajaguda

A PIL was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Lubna Sarwath, state general secretary to Socialist Party of India, alleging encroachment of various lakes in GHMC area, particularly of Khajaguda talab. In the letter, she stated that a concrete road was being laid in the Full Tank level (FTL) of Khajaguda lake