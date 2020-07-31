Government’s aim is to strengthen ULBs, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Municipal Administration and Urban development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed various developmental and welfare activities that have been taken up at the urban areas of erstwhile Khammam district, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

While addressing the meeting, the MAUD Minister said that the State government has taken a series of steps to strengthen urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State.This is one of the reasons why the number of ULBs in the State was increased to 139 from 78, which includes 13 municipal corporations as well, he pointed out and added that this sort of decentralisation would give required impetus to the urban areas in the State.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao directed the officials concerned to concentrate on providing better sanitation, quality drinking water and greener surroundings to those living in urban areas. He also emphasized on the need to develop more urban lung spaces. The MAUD Minister also claimed that the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019, introduced by the TRS government, is perhaps the most progressive Act in India.

“Our goal is to ensure that the people living in urban areas have access to all essential amenities, which is exactly why the government is earmarking huge sums every month for Pattana Pragathi,” Rama Rao added.He also advised the officials to provide necessary protective gear to the municipal staff.

The government has also earmarked 10 per cent of the total outlay for Green Action Plan, he said and added that the authorities are now considering to introduce a green space index for urban areas to develop a competitive spirit among ULBs in increasing greenery.

The Minister also assured that additional staff would be recruited to ensure enough employees to take up required works. In the meantime, he advised the officials concerned to prioritise development works based on the needs of people and availability of funds.

Rama Rao also mentioned that Khammam town would soon get its own Disaster Response Force (DRF).

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and CDMA Director Sathyanarayana attended the meeting.