STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Government’s aim is to strengthen ULBs, says KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister directs officials to concentrate on providing quality drinking water to those living in urban areas.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar during a review meeting on developmental activities taken up in urban areas of Khammam

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar during a review meeting on developmental activities taken up in urban areas of Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Municipal Administration and Urban development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed various developmental and welfare activities that have been taken up at the urban areas of erstwhile Khammam district, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

While addressing the meeting, the MAUD Minister said that the State government has taken a series of steps to strengthen urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State.This is one of the reasons why the number of ULBs in the State was increased to 139 from 78, which includes 13 municipal corporations as well, he pointed out and added that this sort of decentralisation would give required impetus to the urban areas in the State.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao directed the officials concerned to concentrate on providing better sanitation, quality drinking water and greener surroundings to those living in urban areas. He also emphasized on the need to develop more urban lung spaces. The MAUD Minister also claimed that the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019, introduced by the TRS government, is perhaps the most progressive Act in India.
“Our goal is to ensure that the people living in urban areas have access to all essential amenities, which is exactly why the government is earmarking huge sums every month for Pattana Pragathi,” Rama Rao added.He also advised the officials to provide necessary protective gear to the municipal staff.

The government has also earmarked 10 per cent of the total outlay for Green Action Plan, he said and added that the authorities are now considering to introduce a green space index for urban areas to develop a competitive spirit among ULBs in increasing greenery.

The Minister also assured that additional staff would be recruited to ensure enough employees to take up required works. In the meantime, he advised the officials concerned to prioritise development works based on the needs of people and availability of funds.

Rama Rao also mentioned that Khammam town would soon get its own Disaster Response Force (DRF).
Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and CDMA Director Sathyanarayana attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp