Government told to stay alert to camel slaughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to be more vigilant about animal slaughter, especially camels, in view of Bakrid.A division bench asked it to take concrete steps against violators of the law and to file a report by August 5. Even a goat cannot be killed by a butcher unless it is certified by a veterinary doctor as there is every possibility of virus transmitting from animals to human beings, the bench observed.

Citing China as an example, it said the Covid-19 virus was reportedly transmitted from bats to human beings, and now the disease has engulfed the world.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order through video conference in a PIL filed by Dr Shashikala Kopanati from Secunderabad. It told the government to widely publicise in print and electronic media against camel slaughter as many still think that it is legal.

Special Counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that teams, comprising GHMC, Animal Husbandry and police officials, have raided unauthorised abattoirs and butcher shops. The bench posted the matter to August 5.

Mincing no words

The HC said even a goat cannot be killed by a butcher unless it is certified by a veterinary doctor as there is every possibility of virus transmitting from animals to human beings. Citing China, it said the Covid -19 virus was transmitted from bats to humans