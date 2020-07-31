STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC lashes out at Chest Hospital, wants victim’s medical reports

Ravi Kumar, who suffered from a high fever and tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital on June 24 and died on June 26.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the superintendent of the Government Chest Hospital at Erragadda to submit the medical records of a Covid-19 patient who recently died due to alleged negligence.

Not satisfied with the superintendent’s report which claimed that the treatment was extended as per protocol to Ravi Kumar, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy said the report was filed without any evidence. It passed the order in a PIL filed by advocate B Yashpal Goud.

A selfie video posted by Ravi Kumar before his death stands like evidence, wherein it was alleged that the hospital staff denied him ventilator and proper treatment, the bench observed. It clearly shows that there is medical negligence, it said. The bench posted the matter to August 18.

Ravi Kumar, who suffered from a high fever and tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital on June 24 and died on June 26.

