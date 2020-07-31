STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police intervene as kin refuse to perform funeral

In a sad incident, a deceased man was denied the dignity of funeral rites by his daughter and son-in-law at Jammigadda village of Suryapet town on Thursday.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Funeral pyre, cremation

Representational Image

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

SURYAPET: In a sad incident, a deceased man was denied the dignity of funeral rites by his daughter and son-in-law at Jammigadda village of Suryapet town on Thursday.

According to the deceased man’s relatives, Thota Pullaiah lived with his wife Jayamma in a rented house. They have one child, a daughter named Vandana. She married P Venkanna about 20 years ago and the couple lived in the same village. Vandana and her husband recently requested Pullaiah for a loan of `6 lakh to construct a house. Once they received the money from Pullaiah, Vandana and her husband assured their parents that they would take care of them. After a few months, Pullaiah fell sick and sought some money from his daughter, but Vandana refused.

When Pullaiah died on Wednesday, Jayamma returned with his body to their rented house. But the house owner refused them entry. As a sobbing Jayamma sat on the road with Pullaiah’s body, locals intervened and shifted him to Vandana’s house. There too, high drama ensued as Vandana and Venkanna refused to conduct the funeral. It was only after the police intervened that they agreed to perform the last rites.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
funeral
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp