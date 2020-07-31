Police intervene as kin refuse to perform funeral

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

SURYAPET: In a sad incident, a deceased man was denied the dignity of funeral rites by his daughter and son-in-law at Jammigadda village of Suryapet town on Thursday.

According to the deceased man’s relatives, Thota Pullaiah lived with his wife Jayamma in a rented house. They have one child, a daughter named Vandana. She married P Venkanna about 20 years ago and the couple lived in the same village. Vandana and her husband recently requested Pullaiah for a loan of `6 lakh to construct a house. Once they received the money from Pullaiah, Vandana and her husband assured their parents that they would take care of them. After a few months, Pullaiah fell sick and sought some money from his daughter, but Vandana refused.

When Pullaiah died on Wednesday, Jayamma returned with his body to their rented house. But the house owner refused them entry. As a sobbing Jayamma sat on the road with Pullaiah’s body, locals intervened and shifted him to Vandana’s house. There too, high drama ensued as Vandana and Venkanna refused to conduct the funeral. It was only after the police intervened that they agreed to perform the last rites.