Residents call for lockdown in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The temple town of Bhadrachalam is headed towards a self-imposed lockdown, with the locals urging the government to clamp restrictions again, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

The Chamber of Commerce plans to shut down all shops for at least a week in the first phase to contain the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2. Already, small hotels, barber shops and rice mills are shut, while grocery stores are open till 3 pm.

Chamber of Commerce Secretary Kambhampati Suresh Kumar said the Telangana government has put the Covid-19 count in Bhadrachalam at 20 cases but this is incorrect. The cases are well over 100, he said.

Additionally, some Ramalayam employees plan to go on leave as they are worried about getting infected. Thousands of devotees, people and traders from neighbouring States are visiting Bhadrachalam every day either to seek darshan or for business. Hence, the people of Bhadrachalam have urged the government to clamp the restrictions again.