STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 12 crore released for Warangal hospital

Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender for sanctioning the funds.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

The 25-bed Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Hospital, being built on the Kakatiya Medical College premises, would be dedicated for Covid-19 treatment

The 25-bed Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Hospital, being built on the Kakatiya Medical College premises, would be dedicated for Covid-19 treatment

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: IN view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the erstwhile Warangal district, the Telangana government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) Hospital being built on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

According to a press release, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar said he had appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to sanction `10 crore for additional 250 beds at the PMSSY Hospital, but instead KCR sanctioned `12 crore.  The Minister said the 250-bed PMSSY Hospital would be used as a dedicated Covid-19 facility for now.

“The Chief Minister has instructed the medical department officials to allocate funds on a war-footing. He has also said the district will soon have 500 beds for treating those infected with Covid-19,” Errabelli said in a statement.

The Minister added that in addition to the existing 250 beds at the MGM Hospital, they are also going to set up 250 beds in another building for treating Covid-19 patients. This special ward, to be built at the PMSSY Hospital, will be fully equipped with ventilators, the minister explained.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender for sanctioning the funds.Finance Department Special Secretary D Ronald Rose asked the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare to issue administrative orders to this effect. Mentioning the efforts being taken by the State government to contain the novel Coronavirus, Errabelli said that it is the duty of all citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the State government and take all precautionary measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp