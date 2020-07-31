Rs 12 crore released for Warangal hospital

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: IN view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the erstwhile Warangal district, the Telangana government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) Hospital being built on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

According to a press release, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar said he had appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to sanction `10 crore for additional 250 beds at the PMSSY Hospital, but instead KCR sanctioned `12 crore. The Minister said the 250-bed PMSSY Hospital would be used as a dedicated Covid-19 facility for now.

“The Chief Minister has instructed the medical department officials to allocate funds on a war-footing. He has also said the district will soon have 500 beds for treating those infected with Covid-19,” Errabelli said in a statement.

The Minister added that in addition to the existing 250 beds at the MGM Hospital, they are also going to set up 250 beds in another building for treating Covid-19 patients. This special ward, to be built at the PMSSY Hospital, will be fully equipped with ventilators, the minister explained.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender for sanctioning the funds.Finance Department Special Secretary D Ronald Rose asked the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare to issue administrative orders to this effect. Mentioning the efforts being taken by the State government to contain the novel Coronavirus, Errabelli said that it is the duty of all citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the State government and take all precautionary measures.