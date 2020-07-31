Second phase of PMGKAY begins in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distribution of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY-II) has commenced in the State. As much as 2.87 lakh tonnes of rice has been allotted to Telangana under PMGKAY-I and 4.79 lakh tonnes under PMGKAY-II, the entire cost of which is borne by the Central government.

Distribution under PMGKAY-I has been completed. Under PMGKAY-II, the lifting of the July allocation (95,810 tonnes) has been completed, and around 55 per cent of the August allocation (52,700 tonnes) has also been lifted in advance by the State government, according to a press release by the Food Corporation of India on Thursday.

About 81 crore beneficiaries, covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY), are being provided 5 kg of rice/wheat, free of cost, under this scheme.