Tahsildar vows to return bribes he took from ryots

Several farmers assembled at the office, on learning about Niyamouddin's transfer and the appointment of the new tahsildar on Thursday.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A group of farmers from Chintalamanapelli mandal staged a protest in front of the Tahsildar’s Office on Thursday, alleging that tahsildar Khaja Niyamouddin, who was transferred to another mandal two days ago, had taken bribes from them in return for patta passbooks.

Backing their protest, the Congress party's Sirpur constituency in-charge P Harish Babu claimed that Niyamouddin had collected a total of Rs  3 lakh from 14 farmers in compensation for issuing new pattas.The farmers demanded that strict action be taken against the tahsildar, after a thorough inquiry.

The tahsildar had taken Rs  75,000 from Adapa Janardhan, Rs  45,000 from Ajmera Vijay Kumar, Rs  20,000 from Banoth Mangilal, Rs  10,000 from Ajmera Dharmender, Rs  15,000 from Ajmera Shivaram, and nearly 1.35 lakh from the others. Niyamouddin had accepted bribes from the farmers over a period of eight months.

Later on Thursday, Niyamouddin came to the office and promised the farmers that he would return their money by August 18 this year. He gave out written assurances stating the same to all the 14 complainants.
The group of protestors  gathered outside the Tahsildar’s Office dispersed after his undertaking.It is learnt that the tahsildar used to collect money from farmers, who do not own lands, in return for pattas, and often denied passbooks to those farmers with lands.

