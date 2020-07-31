Telangana bags two gold awards, a silver at SKOCH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s efforts in adoption of emerging technologies for transforming governance and citizen service delivery paid rich dividends when it won two gold and one silver awards at the 66th SKOCH Summit on Thursday. The State won a gold and a silver in Governance Category and another gold for a blockchain-based property registration project.

T-Chits, a blockchain-based system to govern chit fund operations across the State, was awarded the silver award. Its the second victory for the project this year. Telangana won the gold medal in Emerging Technologies category for T-Chits at the 23rd National Awards for e-Governance in 2020, organised by DARP and MeitY. Both the blockchain-based award recipient projects promote excellence in transparent and good governance.

The Mineral Development Corporation won another gold for the Sand Sale Management project under the Digital India Category.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched two AI-based projects during the declaration of 2020 as Telangana’s Year of AI. Both the projects have now received “Order of Merit” at the 66th SKOCH Summit.

They were AI-based crowd management solution that helps the police department in managing large crowd – implemented during Medaram jatara, and Medha Chatbot – a first of its kind chatbot that helps citizens to find the right registration office. The Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation was also awarded a gold award in Digital India Category for their sand sale management and monitoring system.

“I am happy to see that our efforts are being recognised. Telangana has established its undisputed leadership in leveraging technological innovation for governance and social good,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary. SKOCH Award, instituted in 2003, is the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation and recognises people, projects and institutions in areas of digital, financial and social inclusion.