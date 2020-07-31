STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports highest single-day spike of 1986 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

The increase in cases can be attributed to new mobile testing vans being deployed across Hyderabad by the state Health Department.

Published: 31st July 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 10:03 AM

A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle 'I-Mask' administering tests for suspected infectees in Hyderabad on Thursday

A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle 'I-Mask' administering tests for suspected infectees in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported its highest single day spike with 1986 cases of COVID 19 detected on Friday. The state's tally of coronavirus cases is now 62703. The state also saw the highest single day spike in death toll wih 14 reported deaths. The death toll across 4 months of pandemic is 519

The increase in cases can be attributed to new mobile testing vans being deployed across the city by Health Department. 20 such buses have been operationalised for RT-PCR tests in containment zones. Now the state is testing a much higher number of samples with 21,000 tests and more

The spike can be attributed to unabated growth in cases from Rangareddy, Medchal, Warangal and Sangareddy all of who have cases in triple digits. Karimnagar also reported a spike with 116 cases shifting the whole focus on districts. To put in perspective further GHMC recorded 586 cases while the above mentioned districts reported 759 cases all together. 

Meanwhile sufficient bed availiability was reported in government and private hospitals 6146 beds and 2527 beds respectively.

