Three woman ganja peddlers held in Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In a major hunt, the Mahabubabad district police arrested three woman drug peddlers and seized 27 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh from their possession on Thursday. The arrested persons have been identified as Jatothu Laxmi and Dharamsoth Kamala, both residents of Pedda Vangara village, and another person named Dharamsoth Saritha, a resident of Gyama thanda.

Speaking to the media, district Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy said that they arrested Laxmi when she was trying to sell ganja to Kamala and Saritha in Mahabubabad. He also mentioned that Laxmi had procured ganja from an Agency area in Bhadrachalam.