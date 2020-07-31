Vaikunta Dhamam used as Covid isolation centre

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: It is meant to be a final resting place but times have changed and these days, everything is about surviving Covid. Accordingly, the Vaikunta Dhamam in Kanapur of Kalher mandal was briefly turned into an isolation centre by authorities.

Three Covid patients, a woman and two men were moved into the newly-built rooms of the Vaikunta Dhamam on Wednesday night. Locals, who were quick on the uptake, protested against this and questioned as to why the three patients had not been taken to the 100-bed Covid Hospital in Sangareddy. The hospital was inaugurated recently.

By noon on Thursday, as tribals mounted pressure, officials moved them to a newly constructed sub-station building nearby. By this time, Narayankhed RDO A Rajeshwar who was apprised of the matter, issued instructions that the woman and two men be shifted to home quarantine because the patients have only mild symptoms.