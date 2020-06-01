BJP announces party’s new chiefs in 7 districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared the party’s new presidents for seven districts here on Sunday. The party’s State General Secretary Chinta Sambamurthy announced the names: Prathapa Ramakrishna- Rajanna Siricilla, Gaddam Srinivas- Medak, Doodi Srikanth Reddy- Siddipet, Yerra Sekar- Mahabubnagar, Dr Addul Rajavardhan Reddy- Wanaparthy, Paddiraju Ramchander Rao- Mahabubabad amd Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy- Mulugu.
