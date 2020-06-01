Pending Inter exams on June 3 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSBIE will conduct the second year Intermediate Geography Paper-II and Modern Language Paper-II examinations at the same exam centres as notified earlier from 9 am to 12 pm on June 3. In case the students are unable to write the exam on June 3 due to lack of transport, they will be allowed to take the supplementary examination, informed TSBIE officials.

The exams, which were originally scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, the TSBIE directed all the aided, government and private junior colleges to halt the process of beginning the 2020-21 academic year until further notice.