Ryots favour new agriculture policy in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The farmers of Odithala village in Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, on Sunday, passed a unanimous resolution to support CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s new agriculture policy.

Taking an oath to cultivate the crops suggested by the Telangana government, they said it is doing everything to benefit farmers across the State.

The government is providing Rythu Bandhu, free electricity and water, because of which the ryots are receiving good benefits, they said. Vice-MPP N Rambabu, and TRS leaders M Ramchander, M Krishna, M Nagender Goud, R Mogili and Vaikuntam were present.

“No other State government is helping farmers like the way Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is. We believe in the Telangana government’s new agriculture policy. We suggest the farmers to cultivate cotton, turmeric and other crops that are in demand. This would help them receive good income,” Ramchander said.