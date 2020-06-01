STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scant protection against Covid may put RTC employees at risk

Lack of face shields, HCQ tablets for RTC staff alarming as cases among migrants rise

Published: 01st June 2020 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TSRTC buses resumed operations across the State, except in Hyderabad, earlier this week. While this step has come as a relief to many, the lack of safety measures for the RTC staff against the spread of Covid-19 is becoming a concern. 

According to officials, over 40,000 TSRTC drivers and conductors are back on the road and working in bus depots with masks and hand sanitisers. However, they are not provided with face shields or hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis.

Drivers and conductors are at a high risk of contracting the virus, especially as the number of infection among migrants rise in districts and as more and more people start to use bus services. If any driver or conductor tests positive, they will be able to spread the infection to the passengers on the bus, creating a new cluster that will be very difficult to trace.

Speaking to Express, a senior official from TSRTC said, “All our drivers and conductors are back to work. We are providing them with safety equipment. These include masks and hand sanitisers.” When asked if gloves, face shields, HCQ tablets, which are being used as a prophylaxis for police and healthcare personnel in the State, will be provided to drivers and conductors too, the official said no. 

TSRTC drivers and conductors, much like the police, will come into contact people who may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. It may be mentioned here that in the last one month, many police personnel have tested positive for the Covid-19.

