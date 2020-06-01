STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana governor worried over surge in Covid cases

The governor's tweet came a day after Telangana recorded highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases.

Published: 01st June 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan. (File Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that she is worried about the surge in coronavirus positive cases in Telangana in spite of the efforts to contain its spread.

"Single day's largest jump of 199 cases, 2 PG medicos & other front line warriors including police, warrants united aggressive fight against Corona. Stepping up Covid fight is needed," the governor tweeted.

She, however, added that there is no need to panic over the single-day surge. "But it is a warning to be cautious & careful. Relaxation in lockdown restrictions doesn't mean relaxation of safety precautions & practices learned recently. Luckily we are moving towards unlock 1 and not lockdown 5," she wrote.

The governor's tweet came a day after Telangana recorded highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases. A total of 199 people tested positive for the virus during 24 hours, ending 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The highest single day surge pushed the state's tally to 2,698. Five more people died of Covid-19 during the same period, taking the death toll to 82.

The governor in her tweet also referred to the news of two post-graduate doctors from gynecology and dermatology departments at Osmania Medical College (OMC) and General Hospital testing positive on Sunday. The gynecology PG medico was reportedly infected while discharging duties at Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj while dermatology PG medico was the primary contact of the former.

With this the number of PG medicos tested positive at OMC has gone up to four. On Saturday, two medicos including the one discharging duties at Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj had tested positive.

"Following these cases, we have asked the doctors to be careful during physical interaction with women. We are ensuring strict adherence to safety measures and taking all steps to break the transmission chain," said Government Maternity Hospital Superintendent Dr Naga Mani.

A traffic police constable in Hyderabad was also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. With this the number of policemen who tested positive so far rose to 29. One of them succumbed to the infection on May 21.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Telangana coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp