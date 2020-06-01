Telangana records 5 deaths, 199 positive cases 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 199 cases, Telangana recorded its highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of cases in the State to 2,698.

More than 61 per cent of these cases, 122 to be precise, were from the GHMC limits and it is the highest single day spike in cases in Hyderabad. Apart from that, Rangareddy district which is contiguous to GHMC had 40 cases and Medchal an equal number, giving an indication of the way the virus is spreading into neighbouring parts of the GHMC limits.

The Covid-19 death toll in the State reached 82 with five more fatalities reported on Sunday. With po sitive cases being reported trickling from Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Nirmal, Warangal Urban, Yadadri, Jagtial, Medak, Khammam and Jangaon, the number of Covid-free districts has come down to 12.