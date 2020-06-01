STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two more PG medicos test positive for Covid-19 in Telangana

Of the two infected medicos, one is a first year gynaecology student who was posted at the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj.

Published: 01st June 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after disconcerting news broke out that three post-graduate medical students and a mess worker from Osmania Medical College (OMC) have tested positive for Covid-19, two more PG students tested positive on Sunday, with swab results of three more being awaited. 

Of the two infected medicos, one is a first year gynaecology student who was posted at the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj. So far two gynaecology doctors from Petlaburj are infected with Covid-19. The other infected medico is a second year dermatology PG student whose source of infection is yet to be known.

This takes the total caseload to five from the OMC hostel premise at Koti. The sudden spike in cases has highlighted the poor handling of securing the doctors who are the frontline Covid warriors, pointed out the representatives of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA).

Dr K U N Vishnu of TJUDA noted that the spurt in cases at Petlaburj is a warning for other tertiary hospitals. “At Niloufer Hospital, every day a patient is testing positive and the doctors who treated them are not tested. Worse still they are made to work until symptoms show. This way the health of not just doctors but also that of the patients is being compromised,” he said. 

TJUDA wants govt to resume rotational duty system

The representatives of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) further said that the government must resume the rotational duty system so that all doctors are not exposed. “In April, we followed a system where two-thirds staff worked and one-third, who worked in the previous week, were rested for five days. This way not everyone was getting exposed. 

Now the full force is sent out to work,” said Dr Vishnu, adding that even if this was what the government wanted, they should routinely test all doctors who treat positive patients. Meanwhile, the authorities assert that all contacts of positive cases will be tested. “We are re-running tests on some students in whom the tests have shown borderline infection. With assistance of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), due protocols will be followed,” said Dr Shashikala, Principal of OMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
medicos coronavirus
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp