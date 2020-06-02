Activist G Haragopal seeks meeting with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao over Varavara Rao's health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Professor G Haragopal, convener of the Forum Against Repression, has sought an appointment with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to apprise him about the health condition of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. He is currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Prof Haragopal said, “We are very concerned about the health of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao. You would be aware the he has been languishing in prison for the last one-and-a-half years without bail. He has now been admitted to JJ Hospital with multiple ailments. We would like to meet you personally and apprise you about the situation.”