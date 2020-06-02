Anganwadi worker electrocuted to death in Siddipet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 42-year old man, husband of an Anganwadi teacher, was electrocuted to death while he was arranging a flagpole on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Dhommata village of Siddipet district of Telangana.

An elderly woman, working as an Anganwadi helper there also suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Tharike, a resident of Dhommata village.

The incident happened in the premises of Anganwadi school. Electric cables running over the flagpost allegedly caused the electrocution.

According to police, Ashok and Anganwadi helper Kalawathi were trying to erect a flagpole in the early hours of Tuesday. When they attempted to adjust the metal flagpole, it came in contact with 11KV electric l cables. Both suffered serious electric shock.

“Ashok succumbed to injuries while he was being shifted to a hospital and Kalawathi was sent to Hyderabad for better treatment,” Nagam Chandrashekar, sub-inspector is Doulthabad.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance T Harish Rao expressed grief over the unfortunate incident and offered condolences. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the bereaved family. The Minister also spoke to management of the corporate hospital, where the other victim is undergoing treatment, to take good care of her.