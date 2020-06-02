STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CM KCR, TRS ministers deceiving people via propaganda: Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam charged that Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had used unparliamentary language when he raised the issue of crop loan waivers and paddy procurement.

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that all TRS ministers are following in the footsteps of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in deceiving people, especially farmers, through false propaganda. Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he described the Nalgonda incident as unfortunate wherein he had an argument with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

Uttam charged that the Minister had used unparliamentary language when he raised the issue of crop loan waivers and paddy procurement. The Congress leader said that KCR and his Cabinet were habitual liars who regularly indulged in self-praise.

The TPCC chief asked as to why it was difficult for the State government to waive off crop loans in a single take from the annual budget of Rs 1.82 lakh crore and said not a single rupee of crop loan had been waived although the TRS government took charge for the second term.

“The Rythu Bandhu scheme was meant to provide investment support to farmers at the beginning of the cropping season. But it is being treated as a reimbursement scheme where a majority of farmers are being paid money after the end of season,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation consisting of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao met the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and requested her to order a resurvey of the Osmania University’s lands by Survey of India and initiate a CBI probe into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS N Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana minister K Chandrasekhar Rao G Jagadish Reddy
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp