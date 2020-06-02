CM KCR, TRS ministers deceiving people via propaganda: Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that all TRS ministers are following in the footsteps of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in deceiving people, especially farmers, through false propaganda. Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he described the Nalgonda incident as unfortunate wherein he had an argument with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

Uttam charged that the Minister had used unparliamentary language when he raised the issue of crop loan waivers and paddy procurement. The Congress leader said that KCR and his Cabinet were habitual liars who regularly indulged in self-praise.

The TPCC chief asked as to why it was difficult for the State government to waive off crop loans in a single take from the annual budget of Rs 1.82 lakh crore and said not a single rupee of crop loan had been waived although the TRS government took charge for the second term.

“The Rythu Bandhu scheme was meant to provide investment support to farmers at the beginning of the cropping season. But it is being treated as a reimbursement scheme where a majority of farmers are being paid money after the end of season,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation consisting of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao met the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and requested her to order a resurvey of the Osmania University’s lands by Survey of India and initiate a CBI probe into the issue.