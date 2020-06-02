Krishna water sharing: Telangana BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar announces plan for committee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that ‘Krishna Nadi Jalala Porata Committee’ would be soon formed to fight for Telangana’s share of waters from Krishna river and the committee would fight against the internal understanding shared by the two Telugu States’ Chief Ministers K Chandrasekar Rao and YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Participating in the round-table meeting conducted on ‘Utilisation of Krishna River waters’ at BJP State Office in Nampally on Monday, he said injustice was being done from last several years to Telangana State.

He said with the Andhra Pradesh Government Order -203, if the Pothireddypadu head regulator capacity is increased and the waters from the Sangameshwara project is shifted to Rayalaseema, then erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts would face severe water scarcity. He was happy that the Centre ordered the Krishna and Godavari board meetings only after receiving the representation from the State BJP unit.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Telangana has been facing injustice in getting proper water share from the beginning and the BJP would fight for getting the water share. He said the BJP would announce ‘Telangana Projectula Sadhana Porata Samithi’ fight for the irrigation projects.

BJP national general-secretary P Muralidhar Rao, MP Dharmapuri Aravind, MLA T Raja Singh, MLC N Ramchander Rao, irrigation expert and National Jal Shakthi Ministry Advisor Vedire Sriram and others participated in the meeting.